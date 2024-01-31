Traverse City Christian earns hard-fought victory over Alanson

ALANSON - In a matchup of a pair of teams with nine wins on the season, the Traverse City Christian Sabres pulled out a late 53-48 win over Alanson on Tuesday evening.

Reece Broderick led the way for the Sabres pouring in 23 points on the night, including a key three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that gave them the lead for good.

The Vikings were paced by Owyne Greenier and Mason Weidenhamer with 12 points each.

Alanson held a 28-26 lead at the half, but the Sabres were able to take the lead on a Broderick three late in the third that made it a 39-38 game.

Traverse City Christian (10-5) travels to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Friday night, while Alanson (9-4) is also in action on Friday night, playing host to Alba.