Manistee Catholic races out to early lead, tops Big Rapids Crossroads

BIG RAPIDS - A strong first half was enough to carry Manistee Catholic Central to a 39-29 road victory over Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday night.

The Sabers started strong, leading 13-5 at the end of the first, and 33-7 at the half.

The Cougars would try to rally, limiting Manistee Catholic to just six second half points, but they were unable to dig themselves completely out of the hole.

The Sabers’ Brenna Johnson was the only player in double figures for either team, posting 10 points to lead Mansitee Catholic Central to victory.

Manistee Catholic Central (7-7, 5-2 West Michigan “D” League) travels to Mesick on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Big Rapids Crossroads (9-3, 7-2 WMDL) visits Mason County Eastern on Friday.