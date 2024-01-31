Harbor Springs forges tie atop Lake Michigan Conference with win over Elk Rapids

HARBOR SPRINGS - The Harbor Springs Rams avenged an earlier loss to Elk Rapids, topping the Elks 48-41 on Tuesday night to tie the Elks at the top of the Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball standings.

Elk Rapids won the previous matchup by ten points, and they led by four points at halftime on Tuesday night. But the Rams were able to close the gap in the second half, tying the game at 33 late in the third quarter, and then outscoring the Elks 15-8 in the fourth quarter for the victory.

The Rams’ Olivia Flynn scored 12 of her team-high 19 points in the second half, including converting 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Bryleigh Rummer added 10 points for Harbor Springs.

Elk Rapids’ Kendall Standfest led all scorers with a 20-point effort, but she was limited to just six points in the second half, as the Rams’ defense held the Elks to just four made field goals after halftime.

Harbor Springs (11-2, 7-1 LMC) stretches their win streak to seven games. They are next in action at home against Grayling on Friday night. Elk Rapids (12-2, 7-1 LMC) sees their seven-game winning streak snapped. They will return home to host East Jordan on Friday.