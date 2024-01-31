Cadillac beats Ludington in non-conference action

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings beat the Ludington Orioles 66-51 in non-conference action on Tuesday night. Teh Vikings were down by eight early in this one, but rallied back to get their 13th win of the season. Cadillac’s Charlie Howell scored a game high 32 points, and Kyle McGowan dropped 13. For Ludington, David Shillinger had a team high 25 points.

The Vikings are now 13-1 on the year and will take on Traverse City West in their next game, Ludington falls to 8-5 and will take on Fremont in their next game.