MESICK - The Brethren Bobcats beat the Mesick Bulldogs 76-25 in West Michigan ‘D’ League action on Wednesday night. The Bobcats got a big lead early and were able to cruise to victory. Brethren’s Elly Sexton had a game-high 18 points and Grace Kidd had 14.

Brethren is now 8-3 on the year, and remains unbeaten in the conference, Mesick fall to 3-9.