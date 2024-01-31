Big Rapids comes from behind to top Traverse City Central

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals scored a big come-from-behind win at home over Traverse City Central on Wednesday night, 4-3.

The Trojans held a 1-0 after the first period and need just ten seconds in the second period to double that lead to two on a goal by Graham Peters.

Big Rapids would then turn to their special teams to turn things around, cashing in on a power play a few minutes later to cut the gap to 2-1.

And then midway through the second period Marek Mraz would get a shorthanded goal after a TC Central turnover at their own blue line gave Mraz a breakaway. The game would head to the third tied at two.

Big Rapids (10-9-1) hosts Mattawan on Saturday afternoon. Traverse City Central (9-11) travels downstate to participate in the MIHL Showcase, taking on Cranbrook Kingswood on Friday afternoon.