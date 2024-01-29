Eleven boys basketball teams land in AP state rankings for week of Jan. 29

Benzie Central sits just outside of the top ten in the AP high school boys basketball state rankings for the week of Jan. 29.

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5) (12-1) 75

2. Muskegon (10-0) 70

3. East Lansing (13-1) 64

4. Detroit Cass Tech (14-1) 58

5. Grand Rapids Northview (11-1) 55

6. Dearborn (14-0) 51

7. North Farmington (13-1) 47

8. Detroit U-D Jesuit (12-3) 40

9. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (11-4) 30

10. Ann Arbor Huron (10-2) 27

Others receiving votes: Detroit Catholic Central 11, Rockford 11, Saline 10, Zeeland West 9, Cadillac 9, Okemos 8, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 6, Ypsilanti Lincoln 6, Detroit King 5, Saginaw Heritage 4, Kalamazoo Central 2, Port Huron Northern 2.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Warren Lincoln (6) (12-2) 90

2. Grand Rapids Christian (11-1) 83

3. Benton Harbor (16-0) 77

4. Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) 70

5. Whitehall (14-0) 69

6. Dundee (14-1) 54

7. Freeland (12-1) 48

8. Flint Powers Catholic (12-2) 40

9. Kingsford (12-2) 26

10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-3) 24

Others receiving votes: Grand Rapids South Christian 23, Chelsea 21, Tecumseh 19, Ferndale 18, Saginaw Arthur Hill 15, Yale 13, Saginaw 8, Lansing Sexton 5, Adrian 4, Bay City John Glenn 3, Onsted 3, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3, Warren Fitzgerald 2, Olivet 1, Flat Rock 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Iron Mountain (2) (13-0) 71

2. Laingsburg (2) (13-0) 67

3. Niles Brandywine (11-2) 64

4. McBain (11-1) 59

5. Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (12-1) 58

6. Cass City (13-0) 45

7. Riverview Gabriel Richard (12-2) 44

8. North Muskegon (13-0) 33

9. Chesaning (12-0) 32

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-2) 25

Others receiving votes: Sanford-Meridian 24, Menominee 19, Benzonia Benzie Central 10, Centreville 9, Harbor Beach 9, New Haven 9, Napoleon 7, Beal City 5, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 3, Ishpeming 3, Michigan Center 2, Charlevoix 1, Clinton Township Clintondale 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (3) (10-2) 73

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (13-1) 63

(tie) Taylor Trillium Academy (2) (12-1) 63

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian (11-2) 62

5. St. Ignace (11-3) 59

6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (11-2) 41

7. Pickford (12-1) 40

8. Munising (12-3) 35

9. Bellevue (10-1) 22

10. Petersburg Summerfield (12-3) 21

Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park 18, Hillman 17, Saginaw Nouvel 17, Britton-Deerfield 16, Lake Linden-Hubbell 14, Dryden 13, Maple City Glen Lake 12, Norway 10, Genesee Christian 4.