Suttons Bay ekes out conference win over Leland

LELAND - In a back-and-forth battle, Suttons Bay knocked off their Leelanau County rivals from Leland by a 39-37 count on Thursday night.

The Comets started the game hot, opening up an 11-2 lead in the first, before the Norsemen scored the final ten points of the quarter to take a 12-11 lead.

The game would go to halftime tied at 22, with Suttons Bay opening up a 32-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Austin Vang and Grayson Opie each scored 10 points to pace Suttons Bay on offense. Logan DeFour led the way for the Comets with 10 points as well.

With the win, Suttons Bay (5-7, 2-6 Northwest Conference) completes the regular season sweep of Leland, the Norsemen are back in action on Tuesday night at home against Frankfort. Leland (3-10, 0-7 NWC) hosts Onekama on Tuesday evening.