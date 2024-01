MANISTEE - The Fremont Packers beat the Manistee Mariners 77-47 in West Michigan Conference action Thursday night. The Packers were led by Mia Clemence who had a team high 20 points, and Riley Chase had 18 points. For Manistee, Jayna Edmondson had a game high 23.

Fremont move to 10-2 on the season, they’ll play Morley Stanwood in their next game, Manistee falls to 5-6 and they’ll host Muskegon Orchard View in their next game.