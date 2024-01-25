Benzie Central takes control of Northwest Conference with win over Glen Lake

MAPLE CITY - In a battle of the two remaining unbeaten teams in Northwest Conference play, the Benzie Central Huskies pulled away late to defeat Glen Lake 60-51 on Thursday night to sit alone atop the conference standings.

Glen Lake jumped out to a quick start, leading 17-11 after one quarter of play. The Huskies would close that gap, with the Lakers taking a 31-30 lead into the locker room at halftime. Benzie Central flipped the script in the third, taking a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies’ strong second half was keyed by senior Jaxson Childers, who scored 12 of his game-high 18 points on the night in the second half. Andrew Gray also made some key plays in the fourth quarter, scoring three straight baskets and dishing out a behind-the-back assist on another basket to help the Huskies build a lead that they would not relinquish. Gray finished the night with 13 points. Miles Pritchett added 10 for Benzie Central.

Glen Lake was led offensively by Benji Allen’s 14-point effort, with Jacob Plamondon going for 11 points, and Dylan Cundiff chipping in with 10.

Benzie Central (10-2, 7-0 Northwest) will take on Bay City Western in the first game of the Jeff McDonald Memorial Showcase in Cadillac on Saturday at noon. Glen Lake (9-3, 5-1 NWC) hosts Buckley on Tuesday night.