Baldwin beats Manistee Catholic Central in West Michigan “D” League action

MANISTEE - The Baldwin Panthers beat the Manistee Catholic Central Sabers 74-24 on Thursday night. It was the 2nd meeting between the two teams this season, with Baldwin now going 2-0. The Panthers were led by Louie Jackson with 25 points, DJ Baldridge had 12, and Avery Shooks had 10. For Manistee Catholic Central Tyler Hallead had 10 points.

Baldwin improves to 9-3 on the season, they’ll play Remus Chippewa Hills in their next game. Manistee Catholic Central drops to 4-9, they’ll play Brethren in their next game.