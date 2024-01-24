Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart stifles Fulton to keep pace in Mid-State

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart girls basketball team held Fulton to just six first half points, as they earned a 37-27 victory on Wednesday evening.

With the win, the Irish (8-1) remain one game behind St. Charles (9-0) for first place in the Mid-State Conference.

Sacred Heart’s defense limited Fulton to just one point in the first quarter, and six points in the first half, as the Irish took a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Advertisement

Karis Terwilliger paced Sacred Heart with a 15-point effort. Ella McDonnell chipped in with 10 points for the Irish.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (11-1) travels to take on Coleman on Friday night. The Irish defeated the Comets by ten in their season-opening game back in December.