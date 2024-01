McBAIN - The McBain Rambler remained unbeaten in Highland Conference play as they beat the Manton Rangers 61-34. The Ramblers had two players score in double figures as Nathan Koetje had 13 and Benjamin Rodenbaugh had 10, for Manton Lincoln Hicks had 9.

McBain is now 10-1 on the season, they’ll take on Beal City in their next game, Manton drops to 5-8 and they’ll host Evart in their next game.