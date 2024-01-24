Fremont girls come from behind to knock off Ludington in key league matchup

LUDINGTON - Jessica Bennett saved her best for when it mattered the most, scoring 14 of her 15 points in the second half, including three clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Fremont Packers come from behind to defeat Ludington in a matchup of the last two unbeaten teams in the West Michigan - Lakes Division on Tuesday night.

It was a defensive battle, with the game tied 17-17 at the half. In the third quarter, the Orioles held Fremont without a made field goal, as they were able to build a 29-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fremont would battle back, with Bennett making threes on back-to-back possessions to give the Packers the lead at 34-33 midway through the frame.

Ludington would re-take the lead on a pair of free throws by Elianna Jeruzal with 3:02 remaining, but those would be the last points of the game for the Orioles, as three of their key players fouled out late in the game.

Fremont would get the lead back with 1:43 to play on a pair of free throws by Mia Clemmence, who led the Packers with 16 points.

Fremont (9-2, 5-0 West Michigan-Lakes) visits Manistee on Thursday night, in a makeup of a game originally scheduled for January 12th. Ludington (6-6, 4-1 WM-L) travels to Muskegon Oakridge on Friday evening.