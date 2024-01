BRIMLEY - The Rivals vs. Cancer basketball games started in 2008 between the Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils and th Brimley Bays girls and boys basketball teams.

Each year, proceeds in the thousands of dollars go to different organizations in the county.

Today’s proceeds will go to MyMichigan Sault’s Road to Recovery Program.

The Lady Blue Devils beat the Lady Bays 50-34 while the Blue Devils beat the Bays 57-24 in the boys game.