MCBAIN - The Manton Rangers beat the McBain Ramblers 45-30 in Highland Conference action on Tuesday night. Manton got out to a lead early in the game and never looked back. Manton’s Lauren Wilder had a game high 22 points, while Adria Rozeveld had a team high 11 points for the Ramblers.

Manton improves to 10-2 on the season and they’ll play Evart in their next game, McBain falls to 3-5 and they’ll take on Beal City in their next game.