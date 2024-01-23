Fifteen local girls basketball teams receive votes in latest state rankings

Lake City girls basketball is northern Michigan's highest-ranked team in the latest Associated Press weekly poll.

The Associated Press released their latest high school girls basketball state poll for the week of January 22. Fifteen local teams garnered votes across the four divisions.

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. West Bloomfield (5) (9-0) 75

2. Detroit Renaissance (12-0) 70

3. East Kentwood (10-1) 65

4. Rockford (10-1) 60

5. Belleville (8-1) 51

6. Grand Haven (10-1) 46

7. Byron Center (8-2) 43

8. Lowell (8-2) 34

9. Macomb Dakota (10-2) 29

10. Grosse Pointe North (9-1) 26

Others receiving votes: Jackson Northwest 18, DeWitt 18, Wayne Memorial 13, Canton 11, Midland Dow 10, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 10, Dexter 4, Portage Central 3, Saline 3, Temperance Bedford 3, Fraser 2, Canton Salem 2, Clarkston 2, Canton Plymouth 1, Holland West Ottawa 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (2) (11-0) 71

2. Detroit Edison (2) (9-0) 70

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (9-1) 67

4. Goodrich (11-0) 60

5. Frankenmuth (8-2) 44

6. Detroit Country Day (8-4) 42

7. Freeland (9-1) 36

8. Negaunee (11-1) 34

9. Orchard Lake. St. Mary (10-0) 33

10. Chelsea (8-3) 32

Others receiving votes: Flint Powers 27, Lansing Catholic 19, Lake Fenton 15, Romulus Summit Academy 9, Warren Fitzgerald 9, Alma 8, Portland 7, Redford Westfield Prep 5, Paw Paw 4, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 4, Ferndale 2, Spring Lake 2.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (4) (8-2) 73

2. Niles Brandywine (1) (8-0) 71

3. Michigan Center (12-0) 66

4. Lake City (9-2) 51

5. Elk Rapids (10-1) 35

(tie) Ovid-Elsie (9-1) 35

7. Hemlock (7-2) 34

(tie) Kalamazoo Christian (8-1) 34

(tie) Sanford-Meridian (8-0) 34

10. Blissfield (6-2) 32

Others receiving votes: Harbor Beach 20, Evart 19, Harbor Springs 16, Bark River-Harris 14, Bath 14, Manton 13, Morley-Stanwood 13, Sandusky 7, Jackson Lumen Christi 7, St. Charles 6, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 4, Mason County Central 2.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Ishpeming (4) (9-0) 74

2. Fowler (1) (9-1) 66

2. Colon (8-0) 66

4. Lake Linden-Hubbell (11-0) 54

5. Kingston (10-1) 43

6. Maple City Glen Lake (8-3) 32

(tie) St. Ignace LaSalle (9-3) 32

8. Mackinaw City (8-0) 30

9. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-1) 29

10. Bloomfield Hills Roeper (7-0) 26

Others receiving votes: Portland St. Patrick 25, Martin 18, Mio Au Sable 16, Morenci 15, Frankfort 15, Mendon 13, Clarkston Everest Catholic 12, Baraga 8, Ironwood Luther L Wright 8, Ewen-Trout Creek 7, Climax-Scotts 5, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 5, Bay City All Saints 1.