Fifteen boys basketball teams garner votes in state polls

Cadillac boys basketball sits just outside the top ten ranked teams in division one as of the latest AP poll on Jan. 22.

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. East Lansing (3) (11-0) 73

2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (2) (10-1) 70

3. Muskegon (7-0) 65

4. North Farmington (11-0) 62

5. Detroit Cass Tech (9-1) 54

6. Grand Rapids Northview (8-1) 47

7. Dearborn (11-0) 44

8. Detroit U-D Jesuit (10-3) 40

9. Zeeland West (8-3) 25

10. Saline (9-2) 20

Others receiving votes: Detroit Catholic Central 19, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 19, Warren De La Salle 14, Cadillac 9, Saginaw Heritage 8, Ypsilanti Lincoln 8, Ann Arbor Huron 7, Rockford 5, Okemos 4, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 2, Canton 2, Traverse City West 1, Detroit King 1, Kalamazoo Central 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Warren Lincoln (4) (9-2) 88

2. Grand Rapids Christian (8-1) 82

3. Benton Harbor (1) (13-0) 78

4. Romulus Summit Academy (1) (10-1) 72

5. Whitehall (12-0) 69

6. Dundee (13-1) 46

7. Freeland (11-1) 43

8. Saginaw Arthur Hill (9-2) 37

9. Flint Powers Catholic (10-2) 36

10. Kingsford (11-2) 24

Others receiving votes: Ferndale 20, Yale 20, Grand Rapids South Christian 18, Saginaw 18, Tecumseh 14, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 11, Adrian 11, Chelsea 11, Flat Rock 5, Warren Fitzgerald 5, Niles 4, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 4, Onsted 3, Olivet 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Riverview Gabriel Richard (5) (11-1) 75

2. Laingsburg (10-0) 60

3. Iron Mountain (11-0) 54

4. McBain (9-1) 53

5. Niles Brandywine (9-2) 49

5. Cass City (12-0) 49

7. Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1) 42

8. Chesaning (11-0) 37

9. Jackson Lumen Christi (10-1) 35

10. North Muskegon (11-0) 32

Others receiving votes: Menominee 29, Beal City 20, New Haven 20, Sanford-Meridian 16, Ishpeming 14, Centreville 4, Harbor Beach 4, Benzonia Benzie Central 3, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 2, Charlevoix 1, Clinton Township Clintondale 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (3) (8-2) 70

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (11-1) 63

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-2) 62

4. Taylor Trillium Academy (2) (11-1) 57

5. St. Ignace (9-2) 48

6. Pickford (9-1) 41

7. Munising (10-3) 38

8. Britton-Deerfield (11-2) 33

9. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (9-2) 28

10. Maple City Glen Lake (8-2) 27

Others receiving votes: Dryden 22, Bellevue 19, Petersburg Summerfield 19, Saginaw Nouvel 17, Crystal Falls Forest Park 16, Hillman 10, Norway 9, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 4, Mackinaw City 3, Bellaire 3, Genesee Christian 3, Breckenridge 1, Frankfort 1.