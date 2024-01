HARRISON - The Roscommon Bucks beat the Harrison Hornets 46-21 in girls’ basketball action on Monday night. The Bucks had three players score in double figures, Alexis Carper with 15, Zoey Kauffman with 12, and Kylie Traver had 10. For the Hornets Lydia Kendall had 11.

The Roscommon Bucks move to 7-3 on the season, they’ll play McBain NMC in their next game. Harrison drops to 1-8 they’ll take on Beaverton in their next matchup.