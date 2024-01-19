Traverse City West hockey tops Saline to start busy weekend

TRAVERSE CITY - Brandon Meyers posted a goal and two assists to help lead the Traverse City West Titans to a 3-2 non-conference win over visiting Saline on Thursday night.

The game was tied 1-1 through two periods of play before the Titans struck for a pair of goals just 12 second apart in the middle of the third period to take a lead that they would not relinquish.

Saline scored the first goal of the game midway through the first period. Traverse City West responded with just 0:21 left in the period when Jonah Starr poked in a loose puck at side of the net to tie the game up at one.

Advertisement

Harrison Heller would break the tie in the third period off of an assist from Meyers, and Meyers would then light the lamp a few seconds later. Saline got a late third period goal, but could not get a tying goal past West’s Alonso Ovaitt, who earned the win in net.

Traverse City West (7-8) now travels up to Sault Ste. Marie, where they will play a pair of games this weekend, starting with Port Huron Northern on Friday night.