EVART - The Beal City Aggies beat the Evart Wildcats 71-47 on Thursday night in Highland Conference action. The win marked five straight for Beal City as they were led in scoring by Cayden Smith with 19 points, Austin Small and Owen McKenny both chipped in with 13 as well. For Evart, Lucas Johnson led the way with 13 points.

Beal City now improves to 11-2 on the season, they’ll take on Pine River in their next game, Evart falls to 3-6 they’ll take on Baldwin in their next game.