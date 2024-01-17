Mason County Central hangs on for big non-conference win over Glen Lake

SCOTTVILLE - The Mason County Central Spartans won a matchup of two girls basketball teams off to strong starts this season, as they topped visiting Glen Lake 57-42 on Wednesday evening.

Mallory Miller led the way for the Spartans, pouring in a game-high 26 points. Grace Weinert chipped in with a dozen for Mason County Central.

Glen Lake had just four players score in the contest, but three of them got into double figures. Hailey Anderson led the way with 13. Lydia Fosmore had 12, and Eleanor Valkner chipped in with 11.

The Spartans held a slim 25-21 lead at the half, but used a 15-5 third quarter to build a 14-point lead going into the fourth. Glen Lake would battle back in the fourth, pulling within six points, but the Spartans were able to hold off the Laker rally to preserve the victory.

Mason County Central (7-1) will meet Gaylord in the Cadillac Showcase event on Saturday at Noon. Glen Lake will travel to take on Leelanau County rival Suttons Bay on Friday night.