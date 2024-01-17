Big Rapids tops Cadillac on Salute to Service Military Appreciation Night

CADILLAC - The Big Rapids Cardinals beat the Cadillac Vikings 3-1 on Salute to Service Military Appreciation Night at the Wexford Civic Center. Big Rapids got two goals in the first period with Wyatt Skiera netting the first and Seth Perdue netting the 2nd and 3rd goals for the Cardinals on the night. Cadillac got a goal back in the third period thanks to Kadin Hawkins.

Cristen Brandsma, the mother of Cadillac goalie Nicholas Brandsma, was amazed to see all the community support.

“It’s amazing to me that the varsity program continues to put so much time and energy into this game, then what I realize as we prepare is there are so many people in our community that are prior military service, are active in the reserves right now. So, yeah, it’s a pretty special event to see everybody and to see people coming out in the community to say thank you.” Said Brandsma.

With the win Big Rapids moves to 8-8-1 on the year, they’ll take on St. Clair Shores Lakeview in their next game, Cadillac falls to 6-9-0 they’ll take on Davison next.