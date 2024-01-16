Skip to Main
Gladwin boys hoops overcome conference foe Beaverton

Kennedy Broadwell
01/16/2024 11:42 PM EST

GLADWIN— The Gladwin boys basketball team topped the Beaverton Beavers at home on Tuesday night 57-49.

Leading the Flying G’s to victory was sophomore Ben Verellen with 18 points and five rebounds. Verellen filled in on the night for typical starting point guard Seth Mead who is currently out due to injury.

The win moves the Flying G’s to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in the Jack Pine Conference.

Gladwin will look to continue its winning ways on Thursday when they travel to Harrison. As for the Beavers, this loss was their fifth straight. They’ll look to snap the streak against Clare at home on Thursday.

