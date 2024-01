Cadillac Heritage Christian beats Suttons Bay for fifth win of the year

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Heritage Christian Patriots beat the Suttons Bay Norsemen 50-32 on Tuesday evening. The Patriots had three players score in double figures as Lovina Smith had 14, Regan Farmer had 13, and Lily Bigger had 12. For Suttons Bay Lauren Lint had a game high 20 points.

The Patriots move to 5-1 on the year, while Suttons Bay falls to 1-7.