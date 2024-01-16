Cadillac gets resounding win over Big Rapids to remain undefeated

BIG RAPIDS - The Cadillac Vikings beat the Big Rapids Cardinals 74-38 on Tuesday night. They led from the opening tip as Eli Main drained three first quarter three pointers and the Vikings didn’t look back from there. Cadillac had three players score in double figures, as Eli Main led all scorers with 23, Charlie Howell had 18 and Kyle McGowan with 16. Caelen Kinnally had 14 for Big Rapids.

The Cadillac Vikings are now 10-0 on the season and will take on Traverse City Central in their next game, Big Rapids falls to 7-3 on the season.