Thirteen local girls basketball teams receive votes in state rankings

Lake City girls basketball earned a number seven ranking in division three in the latest state polls released Monday.

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. West Bloomfield (3) (7-0) 73

2. Rockford (2) (9-0) 71

3. Detroit Renaissance (10-0) 65

4. East Kentwood (8-1) 52

5. Belleville (7-0) 50

6. Canton (8-0) 44

7. Lowell (7-1) 36

8. Macomb Dakota (9-1) 32

(tie) Byron Center (7-2) 32

10. Grand Haven (8-1) 25

Others receiving votes: DeWitt 23, Wayne Memorial 19, Holland West Ottawa 14, Saline 10, Lake Orion 8, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7, Hudsonville 7, Jackson Northwest 7, Midland Dow 6, Dexter 5, Portage Central 4, Fraser 3, Clarkston 3, Canton Salem 2, Battle Creek Central 1, Muskegon 1, Cadillac 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (2) (8-0) 70

(tie) Detroit Edison (2) (8-0) 70

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (7-1) 68

4. Goodrich (9-0) 57

5. Chelsea (7-2) 47

6. Detroit Country Day (8-3) 44

7. Lake Fenton (7-2) 41

8. Frankenmuth (5-2) 40

9. Orchard Lake. St. Mary (9-0) 30

10. Freeland (7-1) 28

Others receiving votes: Flint Powers 26, Lansing Catholic 18, Portland 14, Negaunee 11, Spring Lake 9, Warren Fitzgerald 9, Redford Westfield Prep 8, Alma 4, Ferndale 3, Standish-Sterling 1, Paw Paw 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Niles Brandywine (2) (7-0) 72

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (3) (7-2) 70

3. Michigan Center (10-0) 58

4. Blissfield (6-1) 51

5. Ovid-Elsie (7-0) 44

6. Sanford-Meridian (5-0) 41

7. Lake City (7-2) 39

8. Manton (8-1) 37

9. Elk Rapids (8-1) 24

10. Evart (4-1) 23

(tie) Hemlock (5-2) 23

Others receiving votes: Harbor Beach 22, Kalamazoo Christian 20, Bath 19, Grass Lake 18, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 12, Bronson 7, Bark River-Harris 7, Jackson Lumen Christi 6, Harbor Springs 4, St. Charles 3, Morley-Stanwood 2, New Lothrop 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Ishpeming (2) (6-0) 47

2. Colon (7-0) 39

3. Fowler (8-1) 37

4. Lake Linden-Hubbell (9-0) 32

(tie) St. Ignace LaSalle (8-1) 32

6. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-1) 22

7. Ironwood Luther L Wright (9-1) 17

(tie) Kingston (8-1) 17

9. Birmingham Roeper (7-0) 16

(tie) Mio Au Sable (8-0) 16

Others receiving votes: Maple City Glen Lake 14, Portland St. Patrick 12, Martin 11, Mendon 10, Baraga 10, Ewen-Trout Creek 7, Roeper 5, Mackinaw City 5, Morenci 3, Bay City All Saints 2, Clarkston Everest Catholic 2, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 1.



