Sixteen local teams named in latest boys basketball state rankings

St. Ignace boys basketball sits fifth in the latest boys basketball state rankings in division four.

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. East Lansing (3) (9-0) 72

2. Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) 69

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (2) (8-1) 68

4. Muskegon (6-0) 56

5. North Farmington (9-0) 55

6. Grand Rapids Northview (6-0) 51

7. Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-2) 37

8. Dearborn (10-0) 33

9. Detroit Catholic Central (8-3) 31

10. Ann Arbor Huron (6-1) 25

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 20, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 19, Warren De La Salle 17, Saline 14, Zeeland West 8, Cadillac 7, Ypsilanti Lincoln 5, Kalamazoo Central 4, Okemos 3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 3, Canton 2, Traverse City West 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Christian (6) (7-0) 90

2. Warren Lincoln (7-1) 81

3. Benton Harbor (11-0) 75

4. Romulus Summit Academy (9-1) 69

5. Whitehall (10-0) 68

6. Flint Powers Catholic (9-1) 61

7. Adrian (8-1) 42

8. Yale (9-1) 38

9. Dundee (11-1) 34

10. Grand Rapids South Christian (7-3) 27

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Arthur Hill 26, Freeland 23, Kingsford 14, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 13, Tecumseh 13, Chelsea 10, Ferndale 8, Bay City John Glenn 8, Flat Rock 6, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 6, Big Rapids 3, Standish Sterling Central 2, Muskegon Oakridge 2, Onsted 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Riverview Gabriel Richard (4) (9-1) 74

2. Iron Mountain (1) (8-0) 68

3. Laingsburg (8-0) 63

4. McBain (7-1) 55

5. Menominee (8-1) 47

6. Niles Brandywine (9-2) 44

7. Cass City (10-0) 43

8. Pewamo-Westphalia (8-1) 38

9. North Muskegon (9-0) 36

10. New Haven (9-2) 30

Others receiving votes: Jackson Lumen Christi 28, Chesaning 25, Charlevoix 22, Sanford-Meridian 13, Beal City 11, Centreville 3.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (4) (8-1) 74

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (11-1) 64

3. Taylor Trillium Academy (1) (10-1) 57

(tie) Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-2) 57

5. St. Ignace (6-2) 55

6. Britton-Deerfield (11-1) 48

7. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (7-1) 38

8. Maple City Glen Lake (6-2) 34

9. Munising (8-3) 29

10. Petersburg Summerfield (9-2) 28

Others receiving votes: Pickford 25, Dryden 19, Bellaire 14, Bellevue 10, Crystal Falls Forest Park 9, Norway 9, Saginaw Nouvel 6, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 6, Alanson-Littlefield 4, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 4, Hillman 3, Lake Linden-Hubbell 3, Mackinaw City 2, Eben Junction Superior Central 1, Frankfort 1.



