McBAIN- The Lake City Trojans beat the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets 41-9 in Highland Conference action Thursday night. MacKenzie Bisballe led the Trojans with 17 points while Payton Hogan chipped in with 14.

Lake City improves to 7-2, they’ll take on Manton in their next matchup, McBain NMC falls to 1-7 and will take on Pine River in their next game.