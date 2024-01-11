Kingsley snaps skid with a win over Onekama

KINGSLEY - The Kingsley Stags ran out to an early lead en route to a 69-58 Northwest Conference triumph over visiting Onekama on Thursday night.

The Stags started the game on a 10-0 run and led 23-14 after one quarter of play. The win snapped a 2-game losing streak for Kingsley and was their first victory of 2024.

Kingsley (6-3, 3-2 NWC) steps up in class in their next game for a non-conference road matchup at Petoskey on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Onekama plays host to Mackinac Island on Monday, Jan. 15.