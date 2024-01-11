Big Rapids hockey tops Lake Orion in Overtime

TRAVERSE CITY— Thursday night, D3′s Big Rapids Cardinals played home to D1′s Lake Orion Dragons at the Rick Deneweth Memorial North South Showcase.

The Cardinals would win the night 5-4 in overtime. Senior Jack Balahoski was the one to net the OT game-winner.

The showcase is hosted by the Traverse City Bay Reps and includes 24 teams from all over the state. The showcase runs through Saturday, with games being played all day long.

The Cardinals will look to continue their winning ways Friday against Utica Eisenhower at 1:45 pm. As for the Dragons, they’ll look to bounce back against Kingsford Friday at 4 pm.











