Charlevoix tops St. Francis to move into tie atop Lake Michigan Conference

TRAVERSE CITY - The Charlevoix Rayders continued their strong start to the 2023-2024 season with a convincing 69-55 victory over Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday evening.

The Rayders used an 11-0 run in the first quarter to open up an early lead. St. Francis would battle back and pull within a point in the second quarter before the Rayders reeled off another 10-0 run. A late St. Francis three before the halftime horn sent the game into the half with Charlevoix in front 32-24.

The teams combined to make 18 three-point shots in the contest. Hunter Vollmer led the Rayders’ attack with a 20-point effort. Joe Gaffney chipped in with 18 points and Troy Nickel added 14. The Gladiators’ Max Ogden led all scorers with 27 points on the night.

With the win, the Rayders (9-1, 3-1 LMC) move into a three-way tie atop the Lake Michigan Conference standings with St. Francis (4-4, 3-1 LMC) and Elk Rapids (4-6, 3-1 LMC).

Charlevoix will return home to take on Kalkaska on Friday night, while Traverse City St. Francis will play host to Boyne City on Friday.