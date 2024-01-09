St. Ignace hands Pickford their first loss of the season

The #5 ranked, 7-0 Pickford Panthers in the D-4 A.P. boys basketball poll, travelled to St. Ignace Tuesday evening to play the #8 ranked, 5-2, St. Ignace Saints.

The Saints started out quick and dominated the first quarter leading 24-6.

The Panthers’ offense came alive a bit in the second quarter but still trailed 38-17 at half-time.

At the end of the third quarter, the score was 58-36.

The Panthers never could make up for the strong offensive burst by the Saints in the first quarter losing 69-51.

The Saints’ Jonny Ingalls led all scorers with 29 points. Ethan McLean tossed in 15.

Tommy Storey led the Panthers with 13 points. Gunner Bennin chipped in 12.

St. Ignace visits Newberry on Thursday to take on the Indians while the Panthers hope to rebound Thursday as they host the Brimley Bays.