Seventeen area teams listed in first Associated Press Boys Basketball state polls

The McBain Ramblers were one of 17 local area teams listed in the initial Associated Press Boys Basketball rankings for the 2023-24 season.

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. East Lansing (3) (8-0) 71

2. Detroit U-D Jesuit (2) (8-1) 65

3. Detroit Cass Tech (7-0) 63

4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (7-1) 61

5. North Farmington (8-0) 53

6. Muskegon (5-0) 50

7. Grand Rapids Northview (5-0) 41

(tie) Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (8-2) 41

9. Detroit Catholic Central (7-2) 23

10. Saginaw Heritage (6-0) 20

(tie) Dearborn (8-0) 20

Others receiving votes: Ann Arbor Huron 16, Warren De La Salle 15, Saline 10, Ypsilanti Lincoln 8, Okemos 7, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 6, Lansing Waverly 4, Canton 4, Cadillac 4, Utica 4, Rochester Adams 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 3, Hudsonville 3, Kalamazoo Central 2, East Kentwood 1, Battle Creek Lakeview 1, Traverse City West 1.

Advertisement





Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Warren Lincoln (1) (6-1) 81

2. Grand Rapids Christian (4) (7-0) 74

3. Romulus Summit Academy (8-1) 72

4. Benton Harbor (9-0) 71

5. Whitehall (9-0) 64

6. Flint Powers Catholic (8-1) 58

7. Adrian (8-1) 41

8. Grand Rapids South Christian (1) (5-3) 39

9. Dundee (9-1) 32

10. Yale (8-1) 28

Others receiving votes: Ferndale 27, Chelsea 27, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 18, Kingsford 16, Muskegon Oakridge 15, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 13, Freeland 11, Tecumseh 9, Flat Rock 7, Reed City 6, Bay City John Glenn 5, Ida 3, Lansing Sexton 1, Hudsonville Unity Christian 1, Standish Sterling Central 1.





Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Riverview Gabriel Richard (4) (7-1) 74

2. McBain (6-0) 61

3. Iron Mountain (1) (8-0) 59

4. Laingsburg (7-0) 57

5. Menominee (8-1) 49

6. Niles Brandywine (8-1) 48

7. New Haven (8-2) 39

(tie) Cass City (9-0) 39

9. North Muskegon (9-0) 34

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-1) 32

Others receiving votes: Charlevoix 29, Jackson Lumen Christi 25, Beal City 12, Michigan Center 7, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7, Chesaning 7, Centreville 7, Harbor Springs 6, Brooklyn Columbia Central 4, Sanford-Meridian 4.





Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (3) (8-1) 73

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (1) (9-1) 66

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 56

4. Taylor Trillium Academy (1) (8-1) 54

5. Pickford (7-0) 50

6. Britton-Deerfield (9-1) 46

7. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-0) 44

8. St. Ignace (5-2) 33

9. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (6-1) 29

10. Munising (7-3) 27

Others receiving votes: Petersburg Summerfield 22, Bellevue 21, Alanson-Littlefield 16, Maple City Glen Lake 14, Dryden 10, Norway 9, Hillman 6, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 6, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 5, Burr Oak 5, Frankfort 3, Gaylord St. Mary 2, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 1, Lake Linden-Hubbell 1, Onaway 1.