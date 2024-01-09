Meet one of the strongest fourteen-year-olds in the state of Michigan, Ethan Reed

Meet one of, if not the strongest fourteen-year-olds in the state of Michigan, Ethan Reed

LUDINGTON - Ludington High School freshman Ethan Reed is one of the strongest fourteen-year-olds in the state. He has competed in multiple different powerlifting competitions around the state and is currently tied for the heaviest deadlift in 13-15 age group in the state in the United States Powerlifting Coalition.

Reed also has a DOTS score 311.61 which is the highest of any 14-year-old in the state. The DOTS score is what is used to calculate the overall winner of a powerlifting meet, it is simply a ratio between a lifter’s body weight and the weight they’re lifting, the DOTS score allows us to compare a lifters’ strength relative to their body weight. - SoCalpowerlifting.net

Reed says that powerlifting has become a huge part of his life now.

“I love it very much. And even though it gets on my nerves, powerlifting, I can’t live without it,” said Reed. “So, deadlifting is my main lift. It’s like the one I’m known for. 445 (pounds) at 165 (pounds).” Essentially deadlifting almost three times his own body weight.

The way that Reed became fascinated with powerlifting is through social media.

“I got into power lifting through TikTok really, and YouTube. I would see videos on TikTok of power lifting, and I didn’t know what it was, so I just searched it up and for about a month, I just learned everything I could about it, even before I really started practicing.” Reed said.

Ethan’s father Brad Reed was introduced by his son to the sport of powerlifting, and when Brad attended Ethan’s last competition, he felt the effects.

“On that last lift when he was going for the national tie. I think I about fainted, just like he did from the adrenaline, the excitement,” said Brad Reed. “I was so proud of him and all the other competitors. It’s hard to describe what those powerlifting meets are actually like.”

Ethan also holds the highest total for the bench press, squat, and deadlift for his age and weight group in the state.

His next competition will be in April.