Fifteen local teams earn spots in first boys basketball rankings of season

The Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish are the top-ranked team in Division Four in the MHSAA's first boys basketball rankings of the 2023-24 season.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has posted their first boys basketball rankings for the 2023-2024 season. The Rankings are based on the association’s “Michigan Power Ratings” formula, which is also used to determine seeding for the district playoff brackets later this year.

Fifteen local schools earned spots in the initial rankings.

DIVISION ONE

Advertisement

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

2. Detroit Catholic Central

3. Saline

4. North Farmington

Advertisement

5. Saginaw Heritage

6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

7. Warren De La Salle

8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Advertisement

9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

10. Hudsonville

11. DeWitt

12. Okemos

Advertisement

13. Detroit U of D Jesuit

14. Port Huron Northern

15. East Lansing

16. Grosse Pointe South

17. Ann Arbor Pioneer

18. Dearborn

19. Mt. Pleasant

20. Rockford





DIVISION TWO

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Warren Lincoln

3. Whitehall

4. Kingsford

5. Flint Powers Catholic

6. Freeland

7. Yale

8. Romulus Summit Academy North

9. Benton Harbor

10. Center Line

11. Grand Rapids South Christian

12. Adrian

13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

14. Reed City

15. Big Rapids

16. Chelsea

17. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

18. Tecumseh

19. Standish-Sterling

20. Onsted





DIVISION THREE

1. Riverview Gabriel Richard

2. Menominee

3. McBain

4. Niles Brandywine

5. Charlevoix

6. Sanford Meridian

7. Iron Mountain

8. Jackson Lumen Christi

9. Laingsburg

10. Harbor Springs

11. Pewamo-Westphalia

12. Cass City

13. Painesdale Jeffers

14. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

15. Watervliet

16. New Haven

17. Benzie Central

18. North Muskegon

19. Millington

20. Chesaning





DIVISION FOUR

1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. St. Ignace

4. Taylor Trillium Academy

5. Marcellus Howardsville Christian

6. Pickford

7. Dryden

8. Britton Deerfield

9. Norway

10. Lake Linden-Hubbell

11. Munising

12. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

13. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic

14. Crystal Falls Forest Park

15. Bellevue

16. Traverse City Christian

17. Glen Lake

18. Gaylord St. Mary

19. Rudyard

20. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist