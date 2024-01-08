Fifteen local teams earn spots in first boys basketball rankings of season

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has posted their first boys basketball rankings for the 2023-2024 season. The Rankings are based on the association’s “Michigan Power Ratings” formula, which is also used to determine seeding for the district playoff brackets later this year.
Fifteen local schools earned spots in the initial rankings.
DIVISION ONE
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
2. Detroit Catholic Central
3. Saline
4. North Farmington
5. Saginaw Heritage
6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
7. Warren De La Salle
8. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
10. Hudsonville
11. DeWitt
12. Okemos
13. Detroit U of D Jesuit
14. Port Huron Northern
15. East Lansing
16. Grosse Pointe South
17. Ann Arbor Pioneer
18. Dearborn
19. Mt. Pleasant
20. Rockford
DIVISION TWO
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Warren Lincoln
3. Whitehall
4. Kingsford
5. Flint Powers Catholic
6. Freeland
7. Yale
8. Romulus Summit Academy North
9. Benton Harbor
10. Center Line
11. Grand Rapids South Christian
12. Adrian
13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
14. Reed City
15. Big Rapids
16. Chelsea
17. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
18. Tecumseh
19. Standish-Sterling
20. Onsted
DIVISION THREE
1. Riverview Gabriel Richard
2. Menominee
3. McBain
4. Niles Brandywine
5. Charlevoix
6. Sanford Meridian
7. Iron Mountain
8. Jackson Lumen Christi
9. Laingsburg
10. Harbor Springs
11. Pewamo-Westphalia
12. Cass City
13. Painesdale Jeffers
14. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
15. Watervliet
16. New Haven
17. Benzie Central
18. North Muskegon
19. Millington
20. Chesaning
DIVISION FOUR
1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. St. Ignace
4. Taylor Trillium Academy
5. Marcellus Howardsville Christian
6. Pickford
7. Dryden
8. Britton Deerfield
9. Norway
10. Lake Linden-Hubbell
11. Munising
12. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
13. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic
14. Crystal Falls Forest Park
15. Bellevue
16. Traverse City Christian
17. Glen Lake
18. Gaylord St. Mary
19. Rudyard
20. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist