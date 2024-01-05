All of the Sports Overtime Basketball and Hockey highlights for Jan. 5

Sports Overtime was on the sidelines and rinkside at nine different high school contests on Friday night. Here’s a rundown of the games we covered:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Traverse City Central 40, Traverse City West 32

The Traverse City West defense stepped up in a big way in the second half, limiting the Trojans to just nine points, and allowing the Titans to earn a win in the cross-town rivalry. West made just three field goals in the second half. Lucia France led the Trojans with 13 points with Lorelai Zielinski adding ten. Mikayla Thompson and Grace Bohrer had 12 points apiece for the Titans. Central (3-3, 2-0 Big North) hosts Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday night. West (2-7, 0-2 BNC) travels to Cadillac on Tuesday.

Sanford Meridian 69, Beaverton 39

In a battle of the last two remaining Jack Pine Conference unbeatens, Halen McLaughlin poured in 34 points to lead the Sanford Meridian Mustangs to a convincing 69-39 win over Beaverton on Friday evening. Trinity Danielak led Beaverton with 25 points. Sanford Meridian (5-0, 4-0 Jack Pine) travels to Harrison on Tuesday night. Beaverton (5-2, 3-1 JPC) hosts Shepherd on Tuesday.

Elk Rapids 61, Escanaba 41

Morgan Bergquist’s big night helped power the Elk Rapids Elks to a 20-point non-conference victory over Escanaba. Elk Rapids built a 29-16 lead at the half. Bergquist finished her night with a game-high 30 points. Teammate Kendall Standfest chipped in with 18 for the Elks. Elk Rapids (6-1) returns to Lake Michigan Conference play on Tuesday night, hosting Harbor Springs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Traverse City West 64, Traverse City Central 59

The Traverse City West Titans fought off a spirited challenge by league rival Traverse City Central to earn a 64-59 win on their home court on Friday evening. The Titans jumped out to a quick 12-point lead in the first quarter before the Trojans were able to rally back into the game. Traverse City West (9-2, 3-1 Big North) step out of conference to host Big Rapids on Tuesday night. Traverse City Central (1-8, 1-3 BNC) is on the road at Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday.

Sanford Meridian 51, Beaverton 29

Sanford Meridian remained unbeaten in Jack Pine Conference play, racing out to an early lead en route to a 51-29 victory over Beaverton. Andrew Seidl led the Mustangs with 13 points, with Sawyer Moloy chipping in 11 and Nick Metzger going for ten for Meridian. The Beavers were led by Lack Woodruff’s 14-point effort. Sanford Meridian (7-2, 5-0 JPC) plays host to Harrison on Wednesday night. Beaverton (5-5, 2-3 JPC) hits the road to Shepherd on Wednesday.

HOCKEY

Cadillac 3, Petoskey 0

Mitchell House and Bjorn Tracy each recorded two points, as the Cadillac Vikings notched their second conference shutout in the past three games, downing Petoskey 3-0. Gabe Outman got the Vikings on the board with a first period goal. Tracy doubled the lead in the second period, and Blake Seelye scored the final goal in the third period. House had a pair of assists, and Tracy had a goal and an assist. Nick Brandsma earned the shutout victory in net. Cadillac (5-8, 2-5 Big North) hosts the Lakeshore Badgers on Wednesday night. Petoskey (6-5-1, 2-3 BNC) visits the Badgers on Saturday afternoon.

Gladwin 10, Tawas Area 5

The Gladwin Flying G’s ran their win streak to three games by doubling up Tawas 10-5 on Friday night. The Flying G’s (6-1-1) hosts Bishop Foley United on Saturday afternoon.

Sault Ste. Marie 5, Korah Collegiate 4

The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils used a first period scoring outburst to build a lead that they would not relinquish in notching a 5-4 victory over Korah Collegiate of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Sault Ste. Marie would lead 3-0 at the end of the first, and 5-1 at the end of two periods of play. Sault Ste. Marie (10-4) hosts Warren De La Salle on Saturday afternoon.

Soo Thunderbirds 2, Soo Eagles 1 (OT)

The NOJHL’s Soo Eagles could not hold an early lead, as they allowed the visiting Soo (Ont.) Thunderbirds to tie the game up in the third period. The Thunderbirds’ Callum McAuley scored the game-winner with less than a minute to play in overtime for the victory. Benjamin Pouliot scored the lone goal for the Eagles (20-13-1-1) on a power play in the first period.