MCBAIN - The McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets secured their first win of 2024 topping the Houghton Lake Bobcats 50-43. The Comets were led by Ethan Bennett who had 20 points.

McBain NMC moves to 5-2 on the year, their next game will be against Buckley. For Houghton Lake they fall to 2-6 on the year and their next matchup will be against Oscoda.