Benzie Central Wrestling sweeps league meet at Pine River

LE ROY - The fourth-ranked Benzie Central Huskies earned a pair of Mid-Michigan Conference dual victories on Thursday night, topping host Pine River 47-22 in the first match, and defeating McBain 74-3 in the nightcap.

The Bucks went 1-1 on the night, defeating Frankfort in their second match, 66-16. The Panthers had opened the meet with a 45-24 decision over McBain.

Benzie Central jumped out a quick lead over an illness-depleted Pine River squad, taking the first five individual matchups to build an early 26-0 lead over their league rival.

On the night, the Huskies got wins from 18 different individuals, with Ben DeRidder, Nathan Higgins, Jacob Gillison, Owen Cruden and Conner Wenkel each picking up a pair of wins apiece.

“It was a good to get a win here,” senior Owen Cruden said after the match. “They [Pine River] beat Kingsley not too long ago, so we know we have a good competition there, and it felt good to get a win.”

“This is a really special team,” co-head coach Cody Van Donkelaar said. “I’m grateful to be a part of it. And you know, it’s just a good night.”

Twelve different wrestlers earned individual wins for Pine River, with Ryder Holmes, Damien Jackson, Andrew Baldwin and Bryant Wing winning both of their matches. Three Frankfort wrestlers went 2-0 on the night; Junior Robotham, Ty Beeman and Bella Crompton. Charles Hammer was the lone McBain wrestler to earn two victories.



