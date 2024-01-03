Reed City uses big 4th quarter to beat Traverse City Christian

REED CITY - The Reed City Coyotes beat the Traverse City Christian Sabres 79-58 in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday evening. It was a high scoring affair, with the Coyotes scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter to help them get the win. Reed City was led in scoring by Max Hammond with 30 points, and Marcos Cuidad-Real added 18. For the Sabres Reece Broderick had a game high 32 points.

Reed City move to 7-2 on the year, and they’ll take on Midland Dow in their next matchup. Traverse City Christian drop to 7-2 and they’ll take on Manistee in their next matchup.