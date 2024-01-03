Big Rapids win close one against Traverse City St. Francis

BIG RAPIDS - In a Non-Conference matchup on Wednesday night the Big Rapids Cardinals beat the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators 52-51. It was a close game throughout the night, and it came down to the wire with Big Rapids outscoring TC St. Francis 13-9 in the 4th quarter. Big Rapids was led by Gabe Njenga with 19 points and Ty Gielczyk added 13, for the Gladiators Max Ogden had a game high 20 points.

Big Rapids moves to 7-2 on the year, they’ll take on Traverse City West in their next game, TC St. Francis falls to 3-3 they’ll host Kalkaska in their next game.