Bellaire gets back to winning ways by doubling up Pellston

BELLAIRE - After suffering a pair of losses in a holiday tournament in Reed City last week against larger competition, the Bellaire Eagles returned to form on Wednesday night, racing out a big lead early and cruising to an 86-43 win over visiting Pellston.

The Eagles started the game on a 24-3 run in the first quarter, as their full-court pressure proved to be difficult for the Hornets to contend with.

Dawson Derrer led the Eagles with 16 points on the night. Jayden Hanson added 14 and Drake Koepke chipped in with a dozen. Eleven different Eagles scored in the contest.

Jack Schmalzreid led all scorers, pouring in 18 points for Pellston. Josh Grondin added 10 points for the Hornets.

Bellaire (5-2, 4-0 Ski Valley) travels to Forest Area on Friday night. Pellston (1-7, 0-5 SVC) is on the road at Mancelona on Friday.