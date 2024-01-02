TC North Stars 12U girl’s hockey team needs your help getting to ‘The Howe’ Mrs. Hockey Invite

The Traverse City North Stars 12U Tier 2 Red girl’s hockey team is a travel team made up of girls from Traverse City, Elk Rapids, Petoskey, Cadillac and Charlevoix.

Members tried out for the team in May, have been practicing since June, completed a three day intensive skating “Training Camp” in August, and attended an elite Canadian preseason tournament in September (where they took home two wins!).

In January 2024, the team will participate in the Mrs. Hockey Invite, also known as “The Howe.” This is the premier 12U-only girls travel hockey event in North America, and only a handful of teams are invited to the tournament each year.

The Red team are the first GTHA players to ever receive this honor, and for many of them it will be a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

Any donation you can make to help the team get there is greatly appreciated. You can sponsor an individual player or the entire team. Sponsors who contribute $100 or more will be recognized on a team banner which will be displayed in Florida, and at subsequent games. Donations can be made online.

You can also send a check, made payable to GTHA, with the individual player’s name or “Whole Team” written in the memo. Please mail checks to:

GTHA 12U Red Girls c/o Kara Classens

2537 Hedwidge Dr.

Traverse City, MI 49685