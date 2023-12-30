Morley Stanwood remains unbeaten, wins Reed City Holiday Tournament

REED CITY - The Morley Stanwood Mohawks remained unbeaten on the season beating the Fremont Packers in the Reed City Holiday Tournament Championship 55-46. The Mohawks were led by Lila Hosington with 16 points, Lynsey Biller had 14, and Makenna Martin had 13. For Fremont, Jessica Bennett and Mia Clemence both had 13 points.

Morley Stanwood moves to 6-0 on the season and will take on Lake City in their next game, while Fremont drops to 3-2 and they’ll take on Howard City Tri County in their next matchup.