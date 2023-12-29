Traverse City Christian wins Marion Hoiday Tournament with win over Vestaburg

MARION - The Traverse City Christian Sabres beat the Vestaburg Wolverines 61-45 to claim the Marion Holiday Tournament Championship. The Sabres led by 2 at the half and used a big 2nd half to get the win. Traverse City Christian was led by Reece Broderick with 18 points and Austin Miller had 16. For Vestaburg, Brehm Warczinsky had 12 points.

TC Christian moves to 7-1 on the year, and they’ll take on Reed City in their next game, Vestaburg falls to 5-3 and they’ll take on Merrill in their next game.