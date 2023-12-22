Cadillac shuts down Petoskey in Big North opener

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings used a dominant third quarter to break open a tight contest with league rival Petoskey, cruising from there to victory, 39-22 on Friday night.

The Vikings held the Northmen off the scoreboard in the third quarter, while scoring 14 points of their own, to turn a 18-12 halftime lead into a 20-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Kaleigh Swiger led all scorers with 11 points for Cadillac. Makenzie Johns chipped in nine points for the Vikings.

Caitlyn Matelski led Petoskey with 10 points. Braylin Adair added eight points for the Northmen.

Cadillac (4-0, 1-0 Big North Conference) returns to action after the first of the year, when they play host to Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Petoskey (5-2, 0-1 BNC) is next in action on Thursday, Jan. 4 on the road at Gaylord.