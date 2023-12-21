Mackinaw City wins its own girls basketball Christmas Tournament

MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets scored just enough points through three quarters of play to hold of Bellaire and claim the title of their third annual Christmas Tournament on Thursday evening.

In a back-and-forth battle, the Comets came out on top with a 35-32 victory.

Mackinaw City was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, but their defense was able to limit the Eagles to just five points in the fourth quarter to preserve their victory.

Gracie Beauchamp led the Comets with 14 points, while Jersey Beauchamp chipped in with 12 points.

Brooklyn Stevens led Bellaire with 15 points.

Mackinaw City (5-0) return to action after the holidays, on the road at Wolverine on Thursday, Jan. 4. Bellaire will also return to action on Jan. 4, traveling to league rival Central Lake.

Earlier in the evening, in the consolation game of the Christmas Tournament, Pellston used a big third quarter scoring outburst to score a 42-34 victory over Engadine.

Engadine held a slim 13-9 lead after a low-scoring first half.

Pellston got their offense on track in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 18-5 to take a 27-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lanie Irwin paced the Hornets offense, scoring 21 points. Breanna Willis and Ella Klungle each chipped in with nine points apiece for Pellston.

Engadine’s Hali Butkovich led all scorers for the game with 23 points. Claire Oven added 9 for the Eagles.

Pellston (1-3) will resume play on the road at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Engadine (0-7) is off until Friday, Jan. 5 when they travel to take on Newberry.