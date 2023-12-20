Lake City comes from behind to beat Elk Rapids

LAKE CITY - The Lake City Trojans hosted the Elk Rapids Elks in a tightly contested matchup on Wednesday night, with the Trojans getting the 44-40 win. The Trojans trailed at the end of the first quarter but tied things up going into the half and were able to get the win. The Trojans were led by MacKenzie Bisballe with 25 points, and Alison Bisballe chipped in 10. For the Elks, Kendall Standfest had 15 points and Morgan Bergquist had 11.

Lake City now moves to 3-2 and they’ll host Morley Stanwood after the holiday, the Elks fall to 5-1, and they’ll take on Escanaba after the holiday.