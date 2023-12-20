Gladwin suffers tough setback against Bay City John Glenn

GLADWIN - The Gladwin Flying G’s battled hard, but could not pull out a non-conference victory on Wednesday evening, falling to Bay City John Glenn 61-57.

Gladwin played tough defense in the first half, holding the Bobcats standout big man Sean Wesolek to no first half field goals.

Even still, the Bobcats led 31-30 at the half. They would stretch that to a 45-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Meech Ward led John Glenn with 20 points. Wesolek added 15.

Gladwin was paced by Dalton Peters with 13 points. Seth Mead chipped in with 12, and Jayden Mieske scored 11.

Gladwin (3-4) travels to Farwell on Friday, Jan. 5 for their next contest.