Beaverton handed first loss of the season by Standish-Sterling

BEAVERTON - The Standish-Sterling Panthers erased a 12-point halftime deficit to hand the Beaverton girls their first loss of the season, 50-46 on Wednesday.

The Beavers led 31-19 at the half, but the Panthers quickly cut into that gap, starting the third quarter on a 10-1 run to pull within three. Beaverton would hold steady there to take a 38-35 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Standish-Sterling kept things close, and finally took the lead with less than two minutes to play on a basket by Charlotte Daniels. She led the Panthers with 19 points on the night. Keelye Peace also netted 19 for Standish-Sterling.

Beaverton’s Trinity Danielak led all scorers with 22 points on the night. Myah Hubble chipped in with 13 for the Beavers.

Beaverton (4-1) is off until after the holiday break, when they will travel to Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday, Jan. 3.